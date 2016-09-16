No. 1 pick Jared Goff will be Rams' backup QB on Sunday

1:58 Picayune dominates Gulfport in high school football Pause

4:51 Sports Guys: Gulfport set to take on Picayune

1:33 Stone County took lead early in football game against FCAHS

2:45 Bay High coach has special dedication to Down Syndrome student

3:32 Clarence Kennedy is No. 3: Bay High football player has Down Syndrome

4:58 Sports Guys: Week 3

1:30 Chauncey Davis gives Gulfport linemen a professional edge

4:26 Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf talks about the 1996 flag controversy

2:28 Biloxi Shuckers pitcher makes strong return after brother's death

2:17 Relive Gulfport's thrilling win over nationally-ranked Petal