Sound Off for June 25: Show some courtesy

Show some courtesy
With firework season upon us, please have empathy toward veterans, PTSD sufferers, the elderly, and pets that are so negatively impacted by the noise of fireworks in their neighborhoods. Enjoy your fireworks in the county or designated areas along the beach instead of near their homes. Please remember that the 4th is a holiday, not the 3rd or the 5th, and limit fireworks to that one day. I, for one, will have Gulfport police department on speed dial and will report any/all fireworks fired in my subdivision. It's not worth getting a ticket and fine, is it?
Leftist viewpoints
In the Sunday Sound Off, I found a strange new term. I'm not familiar with it at all. It said "media professionals." What is that? What I read is mostly, twisted, distorted, highly biased, outright lies and posturing of leftist viewpoints.
A funny
That’s funny, I leave a tip for people not making sushi!
Why I voted
My love of country, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights and that I greatly fear the liberal socialists that are out to destroy our country are the reasons I voted for Trump.
They had a plan
I was just listening to NBC News, and someone was being interviewed about the immigrant problem on the US-Mexico border. She said, “I don’t think they had any kind of a plan.“ I thought she was talking about the immigrants, but she was referring to the government. Actually, the immigrants had no plan except to get here and hope for the best. The government has a plan. It is called “Zero Tolerance.“ The plan is simple: Arrest anyone who breaks the law.
Here's your sign
If Republicans are not welcome at the Red Hen in Lexington, just be honest and post a sign to that effect.
Welcome back, Bill
It is so good to see Bill Snyder back at WLOX. He has been missed. He was great as a sports reporter and I must say that I and many other like his news reporting as well. Bill is a voice of familiarity that we locals have missed. Welcome back into our home.
Come get the trash
My trash can has been sitting at the end of my driveway awaiting pickup for a week. Needless to say it smells very bad and has flies and maggots. I contacted District 5 Supervisor Randy Bosarge on Thursday and he is aware of the problem. My husband contacted Waste Managementon Friday and the situation still exists. Maybe the Sun Herald could help shine a brighter light on this fiasco in Jackson County. Thanks.
Liberal reporting?
If you want to quantify how liberal the Sun Herald is, all you have to do is count the number of articles in a week that carry a byline from those two bastions of liberal journalism known as the New York Times and the Washington Post. I did so and the result was clear.
