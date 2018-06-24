Sound Off for June 24: ‘I am done with politics’

Do you see them?
Gotta love all those speed bumps on U.S. 90.
Leaving a tip
I don’t know how many times I have left a tip for making sushi and nobody sees it. Am I supposed to wave the money?
Problem: Reality shows
Reality shows are much of society’s problem today. We have watched these made-up realities for so long, we have started believing them to be true. We started with wrestling, moved on to love relationships and man-against-nature, then finally a get-rich scheme show. We even elected a reality show star for president, who runs the government like a reality show.
Be done with it
A year and half investigation and still looking for guilt. Please be done with it.
A fireworks boycott
Upset by the trade war with China? Join your fellow Americans who are pledging to boycott all fireworks made in China this July 4th.
Trump knows it
“The fastest way to get rid of a bad law is to enforce it.” Abraham Lincoln said it, and Trump knows it.
One-sided solutions
This is to the person who wrote “Trump good. Democrats bad.” I truly hope you do not see the world in such black-and-white terms. The reality is somewhere in between. Trump has his flaws, as do both parties. They all also can have good ideas. Please keep your eyes open and do not shut out everything that Democrats do. You will only see one-sided solutions.
Done with politics
I am done with politics. The elected officials are not trying to resolve the issues that will hurt our country. They just want to play party politics. I am sorry to say the president is just as guilty. Stop saying you are going to do what is right for all Americans and just continue down the road to damage our country. I feel our elected officials have let down every citizen, regardless of party.
Kudos to the media
Enough of our Republican leaders somehow found the courage to stand up to Donald Trump and tell him that they would not accept his immoral treatment of the parents, infants and children seeking asylum in the United States. This would never have happened if not for those media professionals who are devoting their lives to searching for the truth and reporting that truth to the American public. If you believe in a God, take a few seconds to tell your God thank you and ask that he continue to give our leaders the strength to do what they know in their hearts is the right thing to do.
