Sound Off for June 23: We have gambling and sports betting, but still no lottery

Dead ducks?
The U.S. Senate and House are not lame ducks. They are dead ducks.
Better be careful
Trump better be careful or he will find himself not even put up to run for a second term. There are lots of smart straight forward Republicans not happy with all his foolish shenanigans.
Need more information
I am in no way opposed to a new high school if it is for the purpose of better education. I would like to see plans and have more information before I can vote yes. Please Long Beach, no more boondoggles like the sidewalks down Pineville that I would be afraid to walk on. Please give more thoughts to the school.
Eternal rest
The country mourns the passing of Charles Krauthammer. A voice of reason respected by both sides of the aisle. We will miss his insight and intellect. May God grant him eternal rest.
Thanks for the press
Thank goodness we still have a free press. This is how we found out about the inhumanity taking place at the border. It made almighty Trump change his own policy that created this disaster. Sunshine is truly the best disinfectant. If we all only watched Fox News we would think we were doing these poor kids a favor because "it's like going to summer camp."
Something fishy?
Funny how the same lawmakers that are opposed to a lottery legalized casino gambling and now sports betting inside these same casinos. Yet they still are opposed to the lottery on "religious grounds." Something smells fishy and I don't mean the boat docks.
What’s the number?
What percentages do casino gambling operations remit under state law?
No fun at DMV
Time for me to join the DMV complaint bandwagon. Got pinched into waiting two straight days for something that should have taken two minutes. It’s just gotta be the most inefficient, non-customer oriented place on earth. As I was sitting there losing my mind, I was adding up all the taxpaying public dollar signs waiting. I believe there’s enough for at least one more clerk, or five. It has the poor taxpaying public by the toenails, and they could care less about improving their system.
Less expensive?
This is in reference to the Mexican wall. Would it be cheaper to give foreign aid to those Central American countries whose citizens are coming across the Mexican border? Their living wage is low enough that we could subsidize them enough to have an income that would keep them home. Might be less expensive.
