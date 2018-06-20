Sound Off for June 20: Thanks for showing our Southern hospitality

Cease and desist
I remember voting no to a casino and we won. To city officials, cease and desist.
Thanks for the work
It’s nice to see the police departments stopping traffic on U.S. 90 for the kids here visiting the Coast. It just shows the great hospitality of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Nice job.
Not that liberal
After seeing a lot of Sound Offs accusing the Sun Herald of being too liberal, I began reading several other news sources to determine just how liberal the Sun Herald is. My findings were amazing. What I found was that the Sun Herald avoids propaganda-type journalism and adheres to credible and fact-based reporting.
How did we get here?
As I sit here and reflect on the end of this day, I wonder how in this world did we ever let our country come to these times? What have we done to deserve this? Our country has become so chaotic that now the Bible has turned into politics being unjustly construed. What has happened to telling the truth and being able to trust our government's actions. What is wrong with us? What is wrong with them? Only time will tell. Hopefully we will get though these bad times.
A little angry
Seems like America is becoming greater again, and the left is becoming angrier about it.
Make America great again
So you think the President played "us?" Historic records in jobs, tax breaks, economic growth, and firing back at those that create fake news. The president does have the right to pardon himself. After two years of the left trying to nullify a legitimate election, I hope he does pardon himself and bring this garbage to a halt. It would also complete the mental meltdown of the entire Democratic party and make America great again.
Anti-Trump noise
Recently we have seen protests about the separation of the asylum seeking children. And, last year, we saw all the protests around the national anthem. Need proof that these protests are solely political in nature? The policy for separating those children and all the reasons for the anthem protest existed for the eight years of the Obama administration without one person protesting. Where was the daily drumbeat from the liberal outlets about those exact same issues? Obama had eight years in office and did absolutely nothing about it. Oh, I get it. This has nothing to do with the children or the anthem. It is only Anti-Trump noise.
Just one bridge
No, just one Brooklyn Bridge to sell, which is very, very easy to do when the buyers all wear rose colored glasses.
