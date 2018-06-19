Sound Off for June 19: Bay St. Louis needs to clean things up

Clean it up
What is going on in old town Bay St. Louis? Trash, trash and more trash. It can be seen in the street and on the sidewalk, along with garbage cans that stay for days, in overgrown vacant lots. The area used to be so clean and inviting to locals and tourists alike. Now it smells, not to mention the safety issue of broken beer bottles in the cracks of the sidewalk. Be careful if you are in flip flops. Come on Bay St. Louis – clean it up.
Greatest president?
Do you have millions of bridges in Brooklyn to sell? Because there is certainly more than one whom thinks Obama was the greatest president ever.
What do you mean?
I am seeing a lot of questionable references about bridges for sale in Brooklyn these days in the news. Is Brooklyn selling off its infrastructure or is this just some kind of saying?
A bias at DOJ?
Make no mistake, the Mueller investigation is all about collecting evidence to impeach Trump. There is no other reason for the special investigation. Mueller knows he cannot indict Trump. He also knows that Trump can pardon anyone, including himself. Given the absence of impeachment evidence and given the bias that exists within DOJ and Mueller’s team, I think that Mueller’s report will be written to hide any bias and to report some bad evidence on Trump that does not support impeachment. Given Mueller’s free rein to find a crime when one apparently doesn’t exist, his team will probably find something on Trump to make him look bad.
Don’t throw stones
This won’t get printed, because of you are a liberal-owned paper. If I recall Obama never served or did anything for our military, except cut spending. So don’t throw stones until you have something worthwhile.
An awesome power
Imagine being able to return those innocent children to their parents with just one phone call, an awesome power to possess. What kind of person wouldn’t do that?
Who is the enemy?
The government-hating Republicans are doing everything they can to destroy America. They are the worst enemies we have.
A rouge president?
This won’t be printed, but at lease I can vent. If there ever was any doubt, there should be none now. Trump is a rogue president who is not acting in the best interest of America and is under powerful influence from Russia.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com.
Comments