Sound Off for June 18: ‘Surprised and baffled’ about the rating of the Biloxi VA nursing home

Father’s Day prayer
I spent my Fathers Day thinking and praying for all the children separated from their parents, contemplating what kind of person would do that to children, and hoping next Father’s Day will be better. How was yours?
Show support
Our subdivision does not allow political signs in yards as does many other subdivisions. Perhaps signs in yards would pump up the voter turn out. A neighbor seeing signs for a politician he doesn’t like in yards would assure he would turn up to vote for his choice. Is it possible our country is now too uneducated and un-neighborly to tolerate each other.
Baffled
I was very surprised and baffled by the article about the rating of the Biloxi VA nursing home. As my husband has been a patient in the Community Living Center at the VA for several months I have seen firsthand the quality of care given patients. The care my husband has received has been excellent. I truly believe that he would not be alive today if he was in any other facility. The nursing staff and assistants are very prompt in caring for each patient. The facility is a lovely clean and well-maintained building. Each patient is provided a diet specifically prepared for their dietary needs. We have been very satisfied with the hospital, clinics, emergency room and rehab center.
Hot spot
A recent article said the Gulfport and Long Beach police departments didn’t have money for traffic patrols. If they stayed on the side of Hwy 90 West at the race track from Broad Ave light to USM light they could write 1,000 tickets a day as the normal speed is near 60. A guess the big trucks that rattle my windows get a pass because there is nowhere to pull them over as they fly by early in the morning.
Pay extra?
Our Gulfport neighborhood has had terrible recycling service since the contract changed. I was informed that we could buy a larger bin, but why should I have to pay extra when I’m not even receiving the service I already pay for! Ready for a refund!
Slow down
Truckers are taking over the freeways. They are aloud to drive way too fast if you don’t get out of there way they bully you These truck’s need to be slowed down.
Futbol
I tried to watch Australia and France play Saturday, but about ten minutes in I saw a player dive for France and Australia get penalized for a phantom trip. France then kicked a penalty goal. I just can’t and never will watch soccer. It never changes.
