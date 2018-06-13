Sound Off for June 13: Why no water for splash pad at West Side Park?

Where’s the respect?
Yesterday as I was driving south on Beauvoir, a police-escorted funeral procession pulled out heading north and we all pulled to the side and stopped, out of respect. However, halfway through, two cars and a truck blew right past us without stopping. To them I ask: What’s wrong with you? Have you no respect?
No to marijuana
Legalizing yet another intoxicant such as marijuana is just not good for our society. Doing the easy thing is not always the best thing. This is just another way to undermine the family unit and, as always, it will hurt the young in our country.
Comments are delusional
Why do some people feel a need to use Sound Off to defend bad behavior? Too much bashing credible news sources and acting hateful. It’s delusional and childish.
Free space galore
There are a lot of places for a Taco Bell or Newks in Long Beach.
Safety first
Glad to see the beach patrol on the 4-wheeler. Only thing missing is their safety gear. No helmet, no goggles, no gloves, etc. Why do the local police wear no safety equipment when operating 4-wheelers?
Better way needed
The federal jury system is some kind of messed up. For a solid month, potential jurors are required to call in every single day to see if they have to report. It’s impossible to plan anything for fear of hearing the “report” message. There has to be a better way.
Remove head from sand
President Trump is in Singapore trying to bring peace to all Korea. He has already done more good for America than Obama did in eight years. Get your head out of the sand. We laugh at your attempts at “fake news.”
The worst drivers
If you’re not going to drive the speed limit, please use the right lane. I’m from Mississippi, but we have the worst drivers in the nation. It does not appear that law enforcement will ever do their part to change that.
Get rid of bugs
Can we please get mosquito, gnats, termite and other pests under control in Biloxi? I could not tell you the last time the “fogger truck” ran. You can’t go out after hours. We might as well live in the sticks and save our tax dollars. Don’t get me started on garbage pick up.
Turn on the water
Gulfport, our water bills have jumped up to $61 equally across the board. Yet I went across Westside Park today and the splash pad on a Saturday during summer vacation is off.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
