Sound Off for June 10: Let’s get the ball rolling on the Popp’s Ferry Bridge

Build the bridge
All those in favor of getting the ball rolling on a new Popp’s Ferry Bridge now, say “aye.” Let’s get moving Mayor Fofo.
Fair and balanced?
You see more Trump bashing? I see more pro-Trump. Hmm. I guess it is fair and balanced.
Focus the blame
I am so sick of people accusing legitimate, real and fact-based media of “bashing” Trump. They are doing their jobs of reporting the news. If Trump would stop lying and saying, doing and tweeting childish things, they would not be reporting on it. Put the blame where it belongs, on Trump.
Blowing his horn
Thank goodness the Sun Herald is fair and balanced and includes other sources to report the news. A steady diet of a self-serving Trump blowing his own horn would be more than I could stand.
Good work
Please ignore the bashing of the printed press. Instead there should be a collective thank you to the Sun Herald, Lagniappe in Mobile and other “leftist” press for their investigation of such moral and legal hypocrites as Mike Byrd, Bill and Scott Walker, Robert Bentley and Ray Moore. It may be unwelcome news to those supporting these supposedly conservative, christian, Republican, gun toting stalwarts of the good-ole-boy mentality, but it is welcome news to those trying to help build a better Mississippi. And no, I won’t move away because I don’t like these sort of people or politics. Keep up the good work, Sun Herald.
Education is priceless
If The Sun Herald is a left-leaning newspaper, as some allege, maybe it is because it is the “right” way to try to save us from the dangers of lies and hate from those who will be the downfall of our country. I know you think whatever you believe just has to be the truth. However, ask yourself this honest question: Have you ever been wrong in your whole life? Maybe checking “reliable” sources for truth is the answer because if you never look at them you will continue to be wrong. The real truth is the true answer. Education is priceless.
Not harsh enough?
From today’s Sun Herald, two men steal items worth less than $100,000 and are sentenced to eight and 15 years. A doctor steals $3.8 million but is given three years. No justice. The judge missed a golden opportunity to strike fear into the hearts of white collar criminals with a maximum prison sentence.
Obey the law
Every morning at around 5:30 am in Gulfport I get passed by a Biloxi police car doing about 80 mph down U.S. 90. If you’re going to enforce the law, you should obey the law.
