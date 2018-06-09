Sound Off for June 9: ‘Farewell to A.J. Holloway’

So long mayor
Farewell to A.J. Holloway. You were a kind and just man. Just look what a magnificent city you helped Biloxi become. You are a true citizen and mayor. Thank you, sir.
Wanna buy a bridge?
To the person who believes that “Obama was the greatest president, ever,” please see me. I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.
Remember when?
Who is old enough to remember when late night comedians were not haters?
Not a free service
I continue to be amazed by those who are shocked that a business adds credit card fees. After all, credit card companies don’t provide their services for free or on the hopes that users will rack up interest fees. Those who pay their bills in full every month help their personal credit rating but aren’t very profitable for them. The business can build these fees into customer charges which clearly most do. I’ve never gotten a reduced restaurant bill for using cash.
No funeral offers
Why do they send discount funeral offers in the mail? It’s creepy. Send free doughnut and Caribbean vacation coupons and I’ll think about giving you my funeral business later.
Equal time
Please give the Trump Russia investigation the same length of time and money as the Hillary Clinton investigation. Oh, now that I think about it...
It’s a rough sport
Surfing the dial I ran across the Stanley Cup hockey finals. Watching the game I was reminded of an old quip: I went to a fight and a hockey game broke out. Rough sport.
What a great story
The sweet article on Bonnie the duck made me tear up. We lived almost 20 years on a lake house up in Saucier until a few years ago and reveled in feeding and naming the various ducks, coots, and geese that we fed. When we would lose members of our “crew” it was always a very sorrowful time with tears shed. What a touching remembrance.
Fair and balanced
I agree with the writer of fair and balanced. My journalism 101 class taught us to report the basics as the 5 W’s and the H (who, what, when, where, why, and how), unless it is a op-ed piece. The Sun Herald’s reporters seem to relish in inserting a liberal slant to their stories and hand picking AP op-eds that support this slant. Even if it is something positive Mr. Trump has done, they will insert a sometimes subtle, but mostly overt dig at him in the story. Sun Herald reporters: I don’t care about your agenda. I just want the facts. And sometimes the fact is that Mr. Trump is doing good things. Fair and balanced.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments