Sound Off for June 7:

Get with the times
Well, here we go again. The Popp’s Ferry bridge is blocked again on Wednesday morning. When will the city of Biloxi realize that we need a four-lane bridge instead of the antique two-lane bridge? This is a vital artery into West Biloxi, the Treasure Bay casino and the Coliseum. Get with the times Biloxi and let’s get this done.
Where were voters?
I am a poll worker. I spend a 14 hours day (and yes I get paid) working a poll so voting goes smoothly for those of you who came out to vote. 1,175 eligible voters, 115 voted. Both parties paid for this election at about $10 a vote where I worked. Where were you?
Teaching common courtesy
This is in response to the person who wants senior English teachers to teach students to write thank you notes. As a senior English teacher, we are bound by the Mississippi College and Career Readiness Standards. No where in these standards is thank you note writing addressed. We can encourage students to do the right thing and write an appropriate thank you note, but ultimately the parents should have taught this common courtesy long before their child is a senior in high school.
Fair and balanced
Hey Sun Herald, if you want folks to keep reading, stop bashing the president of the United States of America. I don't recall this happening to the former president. Be fair and balanced.
Extra fees for credit
Recently we went for lunch at a restaurant on Kiln Delisle Rd in the Kiln. We were informed by server that if we paid our bill with a credit card we would be charged an additional 3 percent on our bill for using credit card. There was no extra fee for cash. Is this allowable?
Stop the fighting
Isn’t this precious? The Senate cancels most of its August recess. Why? “A move that will force vulnerable Democratic senators to shuffle their campaign schedules.” So very tired of the fighting among Americans.
Equal time please
Please give the Trump Russia investigation the same length of time and money as the Benghazi investigation.
Suspicious timing?
The NFL players have had the last four months to make protests. They haven’t. Now they want to when practice and preseason are coming. If they really believed in their cause, they would be protesting year round. I guess they are trying to make themselves relevant and justify their ridiculously high salaries.
A little bizarre?
We didn’t want Clinton, because she couldn’t be trusted. We didn’t want Sanders, because he was a “socialist,” even though he was the only honest one. So, look what we got. How bizarre is that?
