Sound Off for June 6: You get what you pay for

Looking for content
I checked Monday’s newspaper for “Trump-bashing stories from the Washington Post and New York Times” and didn’t find a single one. Did find one Washington Post report on Mississippi native Oprah Winfrey in the people section. Are you guys getting paranoid, or what?
Please remain open
The suggestion submitted to Sound Off and printed in this newspaper on Monday that the Sun Herald not include articles from the Washington Post and the New York Times is the most ridiculous thing I have heard in quite some time. It is this general attitude that has keeps Mississippi in the bottom 5 for education, economy, business environment, opportunity, infrastructure, obesity, life expectancy, teen pregnancy, employment, poverty and fiscal stability when compared to the other states in our nation. Change can come only if we are open to and listen to the opinions of others.
A sign of respect
Glad Trump canceled the Philadelphia Eagles. When are a bunch of overpaid athletes going to understand that standing for the anthem is a sign of respect for everyone who has paid the price for all the freedoms they enjoy? And attending a White House ceremony has nothing to do with who is sitting behind the desk.
Show me where
If there had been a “respectable, moral” person to elect I would have voted for them
You’ve been played
Just when you think things couldn’t get any crazier; Trump announces he could pardon himself. He thinks he can do whatever he wants because he’s all knowing and all powerful. Did you really think he cared about making America great? You’ve been played.
Lesser of the evils
So I should have voted for a more respectful, moral person for president? I totally agree with you. The problem was that there wasn’t a person of that caliber on the ballot. So I choose to vote for the lesser of the evils at the time.
Looks like a duck
It would appear the back scratching good ole boy system of jobs and promotions in back room meetings is alive and well in the DMR. If it looks like a duck ...
Legal fees?
I see where Rudy Giuliani has stated he is not charging Trump to represent him as his attorney. I guess no one ever told Donald you get what you pay for.
Don’t forget the guys
Why is the Shrimp Queen pageant still a thing? Why are scholarships given based on a pageant? Why can females only participate? Guys should have an equal opportunity to obtain scholarships.
