Sound Off for June 6: Please use your turn signals

Use your signals
In your car, near the steering column, is an arm that moves up and down. When you move it, it makes something called a turn signal. The next time you decide to drive, take a walk on the wild side and use it.
Have some consideration
Civility has left America. The use of phones on "speaker" in public, especially in eating establishments, is rude and annoying, but offenders are oblivious. Though it seems to be an invitation to join your conversation, if we did, you would surely object. We don't want to listen to your discussion or participate in your YouTube experience any more than you want us inviting ourselves to your party. However, nothing blocks that grating speaker sound. Please put your phone on private or use headphones.
Quickly forgotten?
It is a shame how the school shootings are quickly forgotten.
A waste of time
Cheesy landlords waste everyone’s time and money.
Check the paper?
Yeah, I am sure that Evergreen Cemetery monitors Sound Off when they set their maintenance schedule.
Write your thanks
Senior English teachers: Teach your students how to write a thank-you note. I cannot believe the pathetic examples I've received from "honor" graduates. One texted his thanks.
Conservatism the answer?
If conservatism were the answer, Mississippi would be the healthiest, wealthiest state in the nation.
Truth hurts
To the person who wrote, "Quit Trump bashing.” Sometime the real truth hurts. Stop watching Fox News.
This president’s actions
This is to all the Trump-supporting conservatives crying about the Trump reports. If you had only voted for a respectable, moral person to be your elected official, you wouldn't be reading or hearing these reports. This is the type of president you wanted. Sometimes the truth hurts.
Loss of decency
Whenever I see the word “left” in a Sound Off, I stop reading immediately. It saddens me to no end that people support someone who does nothing but run other people down daily. Why did so many people lose their decency?
A mouthpiece?
The Sunday Sun Herald has become an additional mouthpiece for the New York Times, Washington Post and Miami Herald. Even the AP stories wreak of CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS, ABC "fake news," anti-President bias. I guess that is why we get absolutely zero reporting on the brewing FBI and CIA scandals.
