Sound Off for June 3: Fix the boardwalks and road on U.S. 90

Gulfport, if you would synchronize the traffic signals on U.S. 49 and U.S. 90 around Island View, traffic would flow a lot smoother and our vehicles would get much better gas mileage.
Evergreen Cemetery, please trim the hanging limbs hanging over the drives in your cemetery. My vehicle was getting scratched trying to take flowers to my loved one’s grave.
The lifeline of the Gulf Coast is U.S. 90. After Katrina, and thanks mostly to the federal government and FEMA, we got a shiny new road and a concrete boardwalk with partial sidewalks running for miles. Now, 13 years later, U.S. 90 is no longer shining and is in disrepair. Boardwalk sections falling by their own weight, and sidewalks buckling and breaking. What are we waiting for, Jackson? Another Katrina or another federal bailout?
Patriotism and racism are two different and separate things. The players should stand for the anthem, and then take a knee, say a quick prayer for equal rights, and then get out there and knock the stuffing out of somebody.
I would love to see all of the fans take a knee in support of their team. We’ve got your back; we support you.
As far back as 20 years there was a solution to the problem of manhole covers being below street level. "They" sell a heavy duty metal ring in different heights, 1/2 inch to 1 inch, that is placed under the manhole cover to make it level with the street after they add a layer of new asphalt. Many people are tired of having their wheel alignments knocked out of line.
