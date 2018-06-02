Sound Off for June 2: Can’t keep politics out of schools

Not defending her
I'm not defending Roseanne Barr. She has always been crass, publicly and professionally. She's not a representative of Republicans, conservatives or Trump supporters. But the hypocrisy from the left is galactic as their favorites are not examples of either morality or civility.
Not making sense
Am I wrong to think there is an incongruity between Hollywood promoting #MeToo and wearing revealing outfits in their movies, TV shows and their awards ceremonies?
Unnecessary incivility
Let's be plain. Samantha Bee, who maliciously and pugnaciously jabbed at Ivanka Trump and Roseanne Barr, who did the same toward Valerie Jarrett, chose to do so. So, their apologies one day later ring hollow. I don't like Obama, Jarrett, Holder, Pelosi or almost anyone on the left, nor their policies. But never once, privately or publicly, have I chosen to denigrate their person, appearance or ethnicity. It's unnecessary incivility and hateful bullying.
Waiting for lottery
To income tax problem: Nah, unfortunately we won't ever get a state lottery. The casinos will make sure of that. So I'll keep driving to Louisiana and spending my money over there.
We never learn
Here's an interesting thought: Is our current president the equivalent of former President Warren G. Harding, one of the worst. Both coined phrases (make American great again and back to normal), both raised tariffs to bolster America and both had major scandals in their administrations. We Americans never learn.
Explanation needed
The recently published article regarding termination of the Jackson County school superintendent has me perplexed. Previously, those positions were filled by the candidate receiving the most votes in his or her district. That is, by the people eligible to vote in that election. A change was recently passed by the Legislature to allow the school board in that district to select the superintendent. This was done, according to the article “to eliminate politics from the selection process.” How can “politics” be laid to rest under this system when the school board members themselves are elected, and therefore politicians, not the voting public?
End the investigation
How long are we going to spend investigating the president? It seems to be thing now, spend the entire term investigating and finding nothing again and again. Isn't that the definition of insanity?
An observation
The freelance workforce is growing at a phenomenal rate.
