Sound Off for June 1: Put sand from the road back on the beach

Don’t reward them
Builders, yard men and painters nail their signs to our roadside trees and highway markers. Please do not reward them by patronizing their businesses.
Dumping Twitter
If celebrities would dump Twitter it would die the slow death it deserves.
Cut the grass
Ride down Railroad Street in Gulfport and along the sidewalk the grass is so high. Also, Broad Avenue from Railroad to the Navy Base the grass is high. And that one house by the Navy Base their yard is high. It’s a shame. Who is over this?
Better roads needed
We need a new Popp’s Ferry bridge, six lanes with lights and a walkway. We need an interstate highway to Jackson. Biloxi, stop wasting taxpayer money funding worthless projects. Help the people. This is not 1950.
Missing the point?
The players say the owners missed the point on the new national anthem policy. The players protests were about police brutality. Well, the national anthem is all about national pride and all things military. Sounds like the players missed the point.
Better coverage needed
The media coverage of this annual Southeastern Conference meeting is huge and the Sun Herald should be there.
Get it even
I have lived all my life in Biloxi. I have been driving over 50 years, on the Gulf Coast, and I must say that I have been dodging manholes all my life. The streets on the Coast are not so bad, but would like to know if there are any contractors on the Coast that can pave a road so the manhole covers are even with the street.
Roseanne for VP?
Now that Roseanne Barr is no longer subject to the rigors of a weekly television show she is free to devote her time to making American great again. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if President Trump would drop Mike Pence and select Roseanne as his running mate in 2020?
Good for the country
The “Roseanne” comedy relied on division and is not funny in today’s world. Good for the country that it is off the air.
Put it on beach
Instead of trucking the sand collected on U.S. 90 up U.S. 49, put it back on the beach. Seems ridiculous to pump it on the beach then haul it off the highway. The rain will clean it same as dredged material.
