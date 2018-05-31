Sound Off for May 31: Please clean up Veterans Boulevard

Money where mouth is
Maybe I will not stand for the national anthem as a protest against drunk driving. Maybe I won’t stand as a protest against bullying. Maybe I won’t stand for any number of other things I don’t like. Or maybe I will do something that has results, like starting a focus group, investing in educational materials, or using my fame to make speeches or documentaries. Football players make gobs of money. So guys, put you money where your mouth is. Stop bringing attention to yourselves with senseless actions.
Income tax problem
So now that our Republican-led leaders are in charge of our money, we the voters are being robbed of our income tax refunds. I received a letter from the state that they needed a copy of my W-2 even though my CPA sent my return electronically. Some of my friends have also received a letter from the state. They are hanging on to our money because they’re broke. Vote them all out. Maybe now we can have a lottery instead of sports betting whereas only the casinos get richer.
Appearances are important
Another Memorial Day has come and gone and still nothing has been done to clean up Veterans Avenue. This road leads to our National Cemetery. It’s an embarrassment to drive from U.S. 90 to Pass Road in a funeral procession and see derelict properties, empty buildings and overgrown weeds. Wouldn’t it be awesome to line Veterans with American flags? If it is a cost issue perhaps our civic clubs in Biloxi could offset the expense by purchasing flags and flag poles. The city could install appropriate lighting to come on at night. City officials could we do this please?
Not loving the NBA
I do not remember the last time I watched an NBA game on TV. Recently I was flipping channels and there was an NBA game on. The game consisted of a bunch of guys pushing and shoving each other while others took at least three steps without dribbling on dunk shots. Now I remember why I don’t watch NBA games.
A hidden meaning?
Yes, we definitely live in a very crass society, but canceling “Roseanne” is just another clear example of “selective indignation” by the left leaning media.
Paying the price
So Roseanne finally had to pay the price for her racist trash talk, and how fitting she did it in a tweet.
Score one for America
Can’t wait to hear Trump and all his people come to (Roseanne’s) defense. Nothing is too ugly, too racist or too low as far as they are concerned.
Ignorance is the problem
The common denominator among all racists is ignorance.
Comments