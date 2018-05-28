Sky is falling?
It's a subtropical storm for heaven sakes. A State of Emergency? Really? Can we say "the sky is falling, the sky is falling!"
Clean it up
Before I actually relocated to the Gulf Coast, I visited frequently, and noticed that many vacant properties were unsightly for lack of care and maintenance. It always makes a city look trashy to a visitor when it isn’t clean. After Katrina, I understand the problems that kept these properties from being cleaned up. But it’s been long enough. The city is losing revenue by not fining these property owners for not keeping their property clean, not to mention more revenue from visitors who see this mess and move on to nicer places. Please city people, let’s get this place cleaned up! Take a ride from Pass Road down Hewes Avenue, Mayor (Billy) Hewes and tell me what you see.
Campaign money
Did Representative Steven Palazzo receive any campaign money from the NRA since he recently voted against expanding background checks on potential gun owners?
Private school safety
It seems the shootings are in public schools. Let’s look to the protections and guidelines used in the private schools our senators and Congressmen’s, etc. children attend. Funds should be allocated schools for necessary protections according to size, etc.
Right to arms
Our right to keep and bear arms is derived from the first Law of Nature, the duty of self-preservation. This right is not from the government. Government exists for the purpose to secure these rights of the people. The right to keep and bear arms does not come from the 2nd Amendment. If the 2nd Amendment were changed or done away with, that will not change my natural rights to personally defend my life, liberty, and property. My rights do matter. Do not even give time or space to those who would try to take away your God given rights. Know the facts before you speak.
Trump not transparent
Donald Trump wants total transparency says the man who is the most secretive president ever. He hides his money, his sexual liaisons and his connections to enemies of the state.
Golf cart guarantee
I guarantee that many of the people who are behind the legalization of golf carts in the city streets of Downtown Ocean Springs probably view it as some kind of DUI work-around.
Read Roll Call
Remember to read Roll Call in the Sunday Herald. It tells you how our legislators voted on Bills in the House and Senate. It really helps you decide who to vote for because of how they vote.
