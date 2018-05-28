Sound Off for May 28: ‘Please wait until we have a real storm to holler wolf’

Good for a laugh
Let those pesky tailgaters pass. Behind you, they are dangerous. Ahead of you, they are entertainment.
They’re out there....
To “Use Headlights In Rain” and “Headlights Please”: the drivers who do not use their headlights are the same ones who turn their flashers on and drive like maniacs during thunderstorms, usually in the left line, changing lines without using turn signals as if the flashers give them the right to drive aggressively. Stay off Interstate 10 when it rains hard. They are lurking out there.
Offer a choice
How not eco-friendly is this? Many of us already get the daily email newsletter from the city. This paper newsletter delivered to your mailbox is not even an opt-in choice. It is simply addressed to "Local Biloxi Postal Customer." What is the budget cost to the city and the environmental cost of placing one of these in every single mailbox in Biloxi? Just another piece of junk mail to directly toss into the recycling. Why not make it an opt-in for those who wish to receive it and not automatically send it to those of us who prefer to keep up with city events via the daily emails?
We need balance
“Balance” the old and new.
Forced patriotism
So NFL players should be on the field and standing for the national anthem or not play at all? Why stop there: let's force them to wear pins bearing the faces of Donald Trump and Mike Pence, the way North Koreans are forced to wear pins with the faces of Kim Jong-un's father and grandfather. Compulsory patriotism is not patriotic at all.
Watch out
Beware of fake job ads.
Do you not carrot all?
If computers are doing all the work, what exactly is it that humans are doing? Vegging?
Don’t cry wolf
Here we go again. It’s the first storm of the season and already the public officials are crying wolf. The storm is not even headed this way. I guess they will never learn until they get a bunch of people hurt. People get complacent after hearing the same things over and over and nothing happens. Please wait until we have a real storm to holler wolf.
