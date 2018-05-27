Sound Off for May 27: Why are NFL players still planning to protest?

Stay alive
Drivers please put your phone down, put the seatbelts on, and turn headlights on when it’s raining. Ensure children are buckled up. Drive safely and have a wonderful Memorial Day! Remember the fallen.
Constant problem
It’s not just when it’s raining that people are stupid when on the road. People are also stupid when it’s just getting light in the morning and when it’s just getting dark in the evening.
Stay civil
On I-10 westbound in Hancock County are two billboards, sandwiched between casino ads, urging civility. For some time I have thought that this virtue was long gone from our society. Commendations to whoever paid for these billboards.
Thanks!
I would like to give a big thank you to the gentleman who paid for mine and my dad’s breakfast at Waffle House yesterday morning. Also thank you to the Waffle House staff who found my purse that I left in the bathroom and held for me until I went back to pick it up. It’s inspiring to know that there are still good-hearted and honest people out there!
Judge from afar
David Leonhardt sits in New York and makes judgments on the people of Winona. Flowers was tried six times and convicted. Leonhardt doesn’t mention the Tardy family he massacred. All he says is “I see no good reason etc” and of course he throws in the race card. Everyone in that county thinks Flowers murdered those people. He should be put to death.
License not a sure thing
Do not be fooled when you are told to hire licensed and insured contractors. The insurance covers them and they can be just as bad and cheating as an unlicensed contractor. We were cheated by $18,000 by a licensed and insured contractor. He used unlicensed electricians and plumbers and never pulled a permit but told us he did. Nothing was done to him. Be very careful who you hire.
Laugh of the day
News article: Home sales in Gulfport ready to rocket. Yes, along with gun and ammunition sales, too.
No forcing
In response to “Make it clear,” that was done in the ’40s by the Supreme Court that ruled that no one person could be forced to participate in any patriotic activities. That makes it pretty clear and the NFL knows it.
Righteous
Good to see those charming NFL players still planning to protest this coming season. Hope they enjoy it because NFL attendance and viewership will again decline in 2018. Still cannot understand why players don’t focus on something that they control, like drug abuse, aggravated assaults, drunk driving and domestic violence. I plan to keep score of how many of these righteous players end up in handcuffs.
