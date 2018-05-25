Sound Off for May 25: Thank you for honoring military service members

What a nice gesture
Thank you to the lovely gentleman at Huck’s restaurant this afternoon for recognizing my dad’s military service and paying for our meal. It truly touches our hearts. May God bless you and your family.
Not a good policy
Here is my issue with some of our local schools. Schools ask for identification to enter a school or check out a student, yet during election time, we open the doors to anyone in the community. Does it make sense that our children are vulnerable to anyone on election days? This is a policy that needs to be changed immediately. Do we think that because you’re a registered voter, you’re not a violent person or child predator? Allowing our schools to be used as voting precincts needs to be addressed.
Not great planning
Gotta love local government mentality and foresight. The new Popp’s Ferry Causeway sign is very nice but at night the four floodlights are distracting and can be mistaken for an oncoming vehicle. Also, the city put one of their movable traffic message boards directly in front of the sign.
A novel idea
Love how the writer of Monday’s Sound Off blames the government for the rash of school shootings. Typical. Possibly if parents took responsibility for their children and gave them proper discipline and guidance instead of blaming everyone else for their problems then maybe we would not have this enormous breakdown of society and all the mass shootings. A novel idea, huh?
Make it clear
Why doesn’t the NFL just tell these the players you will come out and stand on the sidelines, look at the flag, put your hand over your heart and be quiet until the National Anthem is played. If you can’t do this, you are fired.
Consider house arrest
Jail time for an old person is a waste of taxpayers’ money. Put him on house arrest the rest of his life.
Lack of accountability
From 1900 to 1970, there were 78 school shootings. From 1970 till now, there have been 336 school shootings. What caused this more than 4 times increase in shootings? I think that shallow faith in God, a huge decline in prayer and church participation, moral decay, a lack of accountability, breakdown of family unity, and unengaged lax parents are the main culprits.
Need to be informed
Whoever wrote “The problem is us” is part of the problem. He/she says, “The liberal mantra is to ban all guns.” I am a liberal, I own guns, I don’t want to ban all guns, and I don’t know any liberal who does. If we’re going to “come to the middle,” as “problem” says he/she desires, we need to be informed and honest about one another.
