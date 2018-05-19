Sound Off for May 19: ‘East Biloxi is a disgrace’

Too easy to hack
If you are going to use a computer at a public library, do yourself a favor and log out of your e-mail and social media. You are making it too easy to hack your Facebook and Gmail accounts.
VA is in disarray
John McCain is a very senior senator, and the most prominent military veteran in the USA. The VA has been a complete disaster during his decades in Congress. Why didn’t he do more to solve this? It should have been his top priority.
Hatred is obvious
Hate can eat at you and can change you in many ways and can do physical and mental damage. Trump should understand that his hatred of Obama is obvious to all.
Here’s an idea
How about the counties of the representatives who vote against a lottery pay for road improvements and education?
Support for Trump
As a Christian, I support President Trump who is not perfect but his agenda is proportionately more Christian than the agenda of the Democratic Party.
Thanks for help
As a volunteer with a local food pantry, I would like to extend a sincere thank you to all that participated in the Food Drive that was held this past Saturday by the Post Office. This thank you is extended to the postal workers, letter carriers and the generous patrons that placed food at their mail boxes to be picked up and distributed to the local food pantries. Because of the generous contributions, we will be able to stock our shelves and serve those in our community in need of food. Thank you again and God Bless.
Sending prayers
Many of your reader’s hearts broke with you as we read the courageous story about your little princess. May she rest in peace as we sent our prayers. Amen
A lot worse
In a simple answer to your question why Christians support Trump ... Hillary or any liberal would have been 1,000,000 times worse.
Not in same sentence
Trump’s name should not even be mentioned in the same sentence as a Nobel peace prize.
Biloxi on notice
City of Biloxi. This is your 30-day notice. East Biloxi is a disgrace. The mayor and everyone on the board should have to drive to and from work through east Biloxi.
Mind boggling words
When watching Fox news and also some other major networks it is a shame the English language is so badly murdered on their closed captions. Sometimes you must be a mind reader to get what they mean. Words they use sometimes are mind boggling.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments