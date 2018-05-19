A construction worker is bundled up for the cold while directing traffic on Division Street on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, in Biloxi. Road construction has been going on in East Biloxi for a number of years.
A construction worker is bundled up for the cold while directing traffic on Division Street on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, in Biloxi. Road construction has been going on in East Biloxi for a number of years. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com
A construction worker is bundled up for the cold while directing traffic on Division Street on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, in Biloxi. Road construction has been going on in East Biloxi for a number of years. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Sound Off

Sound Off for May 19: ‘East Biloxi is a disgrace’

May 19, 2018 06:00 AM

Too easy to hack

If you are going to use a computer at a public library, do yourself a favor and log out of your e-mail and social media. You are making it too easy to hack your Facebook and Gmail accounts.

VA is in disarray

John McCain is a very senior senator, and the most prominent military veteran in the USA. The VA has been a complete disaster during his decades in Congress. Why didn’t he do more to solve this? It should have been his top priority.

Hatred is obvious

Hate can eat at you and can change you in many ways and can do physical and mental damage. Trump should understand that his hatred of Obama is obvious to all.

Here’s an idea

How about the counties of the representatives who vote against a lottery pay for road improvements and education?

Support for Trump

As a Christian, I support President Trump who is not perfect but his agenda is proportionately more Christian than the agenda of the Democratic Party.

Thanks for help

As a volunteer with a local food pantry, I would like to extend a sincere thank you to all that participated in the Food Drive that was held this past Saturday by the Post Office. This thank you is extended to the postal workers, letter carriers and the generous patrons that placed food at their mail boxes to be picked up and distributed to the local food pantries. Because of the generous contributions, we will be able to stock our shelves and serve those in our community in need of food. Thank you again and God Bless.

Sending prayers

Many of your reader’s hearts broke with you as we read the courageous story about your little princess. May she rest in peace as we sent our prayers. Amen

A lot worse

In a simple answer to your question why Christians support Trump ... Hillary or any liberal would have been 1,000,000 times worse.

Not in same sentence

Trump’s name should not even be mentioned in the same sentence as a Nobel peace prize.

Biloxi on notice

City of Biloxi. This is your 30-day notice. East Biloxi is a disgrace. The mayor and everyone on the board should have to drive to and from work through east Biloxi.

Mind boggling words

When watching Fox news and also some other major networks it is a shame the English language is so badly murdered on their closed captions. Sometimes you must be a mind reader to get what they mean. Words they use sometimes are mind boggling.

Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.

  Comments  