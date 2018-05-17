Sound Off for May 17: Please be mindful of others during upcoming holidays

Mindful of neighbors
With July 4 approaching, please be mindful and considerate to your neighbors. Many veterans and others suffer from PTSD and are negatively impacted by the noise of fireworks. Fireworks are legal to be fired in the county only. Fireworks are illegally to be fired within city limits. Many pets are also traumatized by fireworks. Please be respectful to those who are bothered by fireworks. Please enjoy the firework displays provided by cities along the beach. Thank you.
A new home needed
I think the Atlanta Braves need to move back to Turner Field. They can’t win in their new park.
Only in America
Minimum wage jobs are entry-level jobs into the work force. My wife and I got our first ones when we were 15. We worked our way up the ladder to better-paying jobs, raised four children, paid off the house and 45 years later retired at 60. All on a high school education. Only in America.
Christian support?
I’m older, fiercely independent and a devout Christian and am still completely puzzled by the Christian support for Donald Trump. I’ve heard dozens of reasons but none of them make sense. I realize we had terrible candidates but anyone who can read this man’s background knows he is everything a Christian is against.
Better enforcement
An ATV on Broad Avenue ran the stop sign and almost hit me near the Navy base. Gulfport police needs to ticket the driver, have it towed or both.
Something positive
I have something very positive to say about Obama. He is not in office anymore.
Spend money wisely
Now that Mississippi is leading the way in sports betting, I’m hoping our lawmakers will do the right thing and allocate the tax revenue to roads, bridges, schools and teacher pay, especially assistant teachers. There’s no more excuses as to why we have to remain last in everything.
Lottery needed too
You want sports betting, but no lottery? Casinos are driving the sports betting as they will make the money. But a lottery here could benefit our education needs if so designated to education. Where is the common sense of our leaders?
Something larger needed
After attending MGCCC graduation, my opinion is that we need a larger venue for special events. The rows are so close together, there is no way possible for seated people to enter or exit without the entire row moving out into the aisles. It was a nice ceremony, but one could not enjoy it because of the adults and little children constantly crawling over you to get out. We need something larger.
