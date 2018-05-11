Sound Off for May 11: Enough already with the negative news on Donald Trump

A miracle from God
Thank you so much for the article about the young teenager who woke up after months in a coma. It was certainly a miracle from God and it should lift anyone’s spirit; it certainly lifted mine.
Negative Trump news?
All those who are sick and tired of hearing the 24-hour, non-stop negative news about President Trump please say “aye!” OK, the “ayes” have it! Enough liberal media. Enough.
Too close with liberals
I honor Senator McCain’s military service and empathetic to his declining health but he is a career politician who has been keeping close relationships with liberals for many years. He thinks like they think — and is regarded as a fool because of it.
Trump’s accomplishments
The president has accomplished more achievements and progress in foreign policy and national security than John McCain has done his entire senatorial career of no accomplishments.
Be alert out there
Just a word of caution. If your child’s school is having roof repairs done and you are visiting for Field Day, watch for deep ruts in the grass and nails on the ground.
Fix the roads
Replying to “Pride in Appearance,” yea the grass is a problem and so is the trash, but how about some road maintenance, some paving. Start with U.S. 90. If you want tourists dollars, fix the roads. Simple.
Failing at everything?
Republicans have so much to prove, and are so failing at everything.
Limit gun access
If every Tom, Dick and Harry did not have access to guns maybe there wouldn’t be so many killings.
Equal treatment?
A deputy pushes a convict and gets fired. A fire chief head butts an employee and gets to keep his job. Ha.
Refusing to leave
I suggest all the retirees being forced out should refuse to leave. Make them evict you and be sure to let the press know.
A draining swamp?
To “Leaving The Ship,” Have you considered that perhaps they are not leaving a sinking ship, but escaping a draining swamp?
