Sound Off for May 8: Why do we still not have a lottery?

Don’t answer the phone
The answer to stopping robo calls is not complicated: Do not answer the phone if you do not recognize the number or it does not show up as a caller you know on caller ID. I have done this for years and do not suffer the harassment of the apparent increasing volume of bogus calls.
A happy customer
Thank you for printing the Universal Crossword puzzle above the fold. Makes me happy!
A Congressional debate?
When will Steven Palazzo debate his opponents? I want to know how if he is his own man or a puppet of Donald Trump and congressional leadership. We need free thinking Libertarians and term limits.
Does not make sense
Sports betting in casinos, but no state lottery. How does that make sense?
Can’t ignore problems
This quote says it all by State Rep. Jay Hughes and I think is worth repeating. “Mississippi problems are not miraculously cured and fixed by ignoring them. The first step in solving a problem is admitting there is one.”
McCain a liberal?
I respect Senator John McCain for his military service and time as a POW. But I strongly disagree with his record as a Republican in the Senate. For decades, under the guise of "bipartisanship" with Democrats, he has given away far more in compromise and capitulation than he has realized. He scuttled Trump's efforts to repeal Obamacare. Far from being a maverick, he's very close to being a liberal Democrat.
How to talk good
My son had a major bad habit with ever sentence. His habit was “ummm” with every sentence. I started saying “ummm” when he did. He was getting mad. I told him I was bringing this to his attention. He started realizing his “ummm” bad habit and stopped it. I was concerned that if he didn’t stop the bad habit in two years he would graduate and be interviewing for jobs saying “and ummm” yes ummm” and “ummm.” When people say “like” every three words. I starting counting out loud after 5 “likes.”
Fix the litter issue
Litter is a huge problem in Mississippi. Rural areas are used as dumping sites. And it’s embarrassing to see all the litter on I-10. It seems the only time it gets clean is when the president or big wheel comes to the Coast. I say we get a few people to supervise and hire anyone willing to show up to earn a money. They can get paid by the day or hours worked. They can be homeless, felons or whatever.
Focus on the flag
I say let the players do what they want - just focus the cameras on the flag during the anthem.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments