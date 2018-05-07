Sound Off for May 7: ‘Our state flag is part of our American history’

Not a villain
Dear “Get ready,” Where pray tell has it been proven that our esteemed president is a villain? He has done nothing but keep his promises to make this country better. Economic recovery, check; jobs, check; immigration, check ... I could go on but I would run out of room.
Facts would be nice
To “Get ready,” you say Trump is a villain, conspiring with the nation’s enemy. Like other Trump “bashers” you have no facts or proof of your allegations. False allegations are dangerous.
If only ...
If the wealth was being spread, there wouldn’t be poverty and homelessness.
Fueled by greed
The so-called Ponzi schemes operate on one never-failing principle: the greed of the victim.
Speaking of greed
Democrats are just as greedy and selfish as Republicans.
Count ‘em!
Gulfport, “The city of a thousand red lights!”
Proud Mississippian
Our state flag is part of our American history. I agree with the Sound Off, “Don’t like it move.” I love all things dealing with American history. Other “weaker” states have gotten rid of their historical flags and their historical monuments. I am proud to be living in Mississippi where we voted to preserve and keep our flag.
In the hands of people
Guns don’t kill people, people kill people — with guns.
Mow the grass
Why can’t each city along Interstate 10 mow their part so we don’t have to look at the ugly weeds and 3 feet of grass? Come on, we have visitors coming here.
A final thought
Cockroaches must be a reincarnation of really bad people.
