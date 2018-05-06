Sound Off for May 6: Seniors are leaving Mississippi, too

Wartime veterans?
I have a question. If North and South Korea are still at war, shouldn’t all military who served time in South Korea be considered wartime veterans until the war is ended? I served in South Korea in 1955.
Value going down
I believe that Biloxi is the only place in America where you can own property a couple of blocks from the beach and watch your property value decrease every year.
Seniors leaving, too
While the panel is busy researching the migration from the state of college and younger populations, they may take a look at why the senior population is leaving to go to Florida. We have no real choices of retirement communities, nor high rises that we can take an elevator down to a cooked meal or activities to keep us busy. Most of our choices are antiquated and set up for mostly disabled seniors. we need some place where we can get together over a meal and meet more folks our age. Yes, we are leaving and, unfortunately, we are taking our money with us.
You know?
In high school, the most used expression was “You know.” A student said this to his teacher and she told him, “No, I don’t know. Please tell me about it.” Nobody ever said this in her class again. In the 1960s.
Making lives better
In our community and throughout the nation, local, state and federal government employees serve and protect us. Public servants deserve our appreciation daily, but Public Service Recognition Week, May 6-12, is a time set aside to honor our men and women in government. Public service is a calling to serve one’s fellow Americans, and PSRW is a week for honoring those who followed that calling. Our diverse workforce at the federal, state and local levels consists of highly talented individuals with a strong drive to improve the lives of the American people. They ensure a clean environment, safeguard the food we eat, protect our communities from violence, stabilize and grow the economy, come to our rescue after disasters and teach our children, to name a few ways public servants make our lives better.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments