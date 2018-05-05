Sound Off for May 5: ‘Don’t like our state flags - move out of our state!’

Three years ago …
I buried my Vietnam veteran brother three years ago and was told then that the military no longer provided flag folding, nor any military presence, to honor the death of my brother. He suffered and died of Agent Orange. Another hidden truth to the Vietnam War. In today’s paper we are being told of no services from the military as of Tuesday. Happened to my veteran brother three years ago.
Show me the money
A new Popp’s Ferry bridge in Biloxi is an excellent idea for BP money but it will not bring in any money. The powers that be are obviously not interested in making things better for locals.
Don’t like it? move
Don’t like our state flags — move out of our state! Problem solved. You claim hate? You are preaching hate. You are adding fuel to the fire.
Make it stop
Can anyone tell me how to get the Google people to stop calling? Pushing the “Remove me from your list” only increases the calls. They are computer calls and they are getting in the way of business.
Sidewalks – for safety’s safe
Dear city of D’Iberville leaders: Please install sidewalks in our city. I see children walking to the middle school every morning, and they are practically walking in the street (especially if it has rained recently). It is the same for the elementary school children. It only takes a moment for a child to get snatched or for an accident to happen. How do we keep children safe when we don’t provide the proper avenues for them to get to school safely?
Get ready
Dear Mr. Editor: Are you preparing how you’ll report to your Trumpy subscriber base, when it’s shown conclusively that Trump is a villain, conspiring with the nation’s enemy?
Flag not a problem
I see Ocean Springs has the highest sales tax receipts for the past 10 years. The state flag doesn’t seem to be a problem for people who shop in Ocean Springs.
Shameful comments
To the person who wrote in about deploying water cannons to the border. Shame on you. Whether you don’t or do want these people in this country is not the point here, these are women and children at the border, they are not breaking the law. These people want a better life. I would hate to think that we as a country would reduce ourselves to having no regard for others.
Boon to surfers
Climate change and big waves are a boon to surfers.
