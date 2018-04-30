Sound Off for April 30: Here’s some Confederate Memorial Day history

Reason out
“Never try to reason the prejudice out of a man. It was not reasoned into him, and cannot be reasoned out,” said Sydney Smith. This is why so many on the left and right refuse to change their beliefs. Reason and facts have little or no effect on a belief that was not based on reason and fact in the first place.
In memoriam
In April of 1866 in Columbus, Miss., Confederate Memorial Day was first observed. Flowers were placed on all the graves of soldiers killed in the war. Union General John Logan in 1868 started Decorations Day which honored Union dead. This later became Memorial Day. There is no reason to stop honoring our soldiers. Placing flowers on graves is not divisive and is not an attempt to obscure anything. When the Union invaded the South our people fought to defend their homes and property and not for the reason you claim.
No passing zone
To “My turn,” a lot of people do not realize that you are not supposed to pass at an intersection no matter if there is a turn lane or not.
Spying
It is not OK for your landlord to be spying on you, and it could be considered stalking, which is illegal. Tenants can file a complaint with the police department if the activity does not cease after talking to the landlord nicely about it.
Trading places
Sometimes I can walk long distances, and sometimes I can lift 40 pounds, but often it is pain that prevents me from doing these things. So if you are jealous and really want my parking space, go ahead and take it, but please take my handicap, too.
Coming back
I am very happy to see Fun Time USA coming back. One of the greatest developers of the park was Ken Davis. He owned the original park in Biloxi. Please give him credit where credit is due.
Helping hand
Mississippi Power has to be very proud of the employees who worked the Hazardous Waste Drop off on Saturday. Without exception they were all very helpful.
