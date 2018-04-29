Sound Off for April 29: Where is the health code for shopping carts?

Where’s common sense?
Has common sense flown over everyone's head?
Don’t trust ’em
I don't trust anything North Korea says.
Thanks for sidewalks
Thank you to the Port of Gulfport for the new sidewalk along the south side of Beach Boulevard. We can now ride bikes on safe sidewalks from Westside Park to Jones Park.
Text alerts helpful
Thank you to the City of Biloxi for the new traffic text alert service. It's an incredibly helpful and useful service, valuable to the community.
Cart violations
I see in the newspaper quite often that the health department inspects restaurants for code violations. Why can't the health department require grocery stores to clean shopping carts. You not only have kids in diapers sitting in carts, meat leaking blood in these carts, you now have an increasing number of “emotional support” dogs in these carts.
