Sound Off for April 27: Thank you, Bayview Gourmet staff!

The Haves vs. The Have Nots
A resident in our (Diamondhead) community posted on a Facebook group page (Residents of Diamondhead) that we should limit activities such as Trunk-or-Treat, the fishing rodeo, etc., to only children whose parents pay POA fees (i.e., exclude the “outside” kids). How selfish can one be to even consider turning away children who visit our community? My spouse and I contribute heavily to such events and we have no children in our household but our donations are for every child, not a select group. We will no longer participate nor donate if children from other communities are excluded from participating. What message would we be teaching our children? The world has enough divisiveness.
The last breakfast
Such a sad day! My dad and I went to breakfast at the Bayview Gourmet restaurant for the last time. To all the staff and especially the waitresses — God bless all of you and a heartfelt thank you for taking such good care of us and for always making our dining experiences truly special. We will certainly miss your sunny smiles.
Big job
I have a full-time job fixing other people’s mistakes and I don’t even get paid for it.
Don’t let this happen to you
If you surrender your out-of-state driver’s license to Mississippi, make sure Mississippi sends the proper documentation to the state you came from indicating that you surrendered your out-of-state driver’s license to Mississippi. If Mississippi doesn’t send out the proper documentation, your name will show up in the national database as still being licensed in the state you came from. You might also be forced to spend your time and money fixing a mistake Mississippi made.
Crack down!
The federal government needs to crack down on Mississippi.
Yes on rock jetties
While I agree wood piers are nice. Go to Gulfport harbor and look at the rock jetties. They are very nice and handicap-friendly. They hold lots of sea life around them. Flounders and crabs. The wood piers are in unusable condition more than usable. They seem to have about a one-year life span at most. Time to build something new.
A beautiful sight
To whomever: Thank you for the lighted historic tree at the Pascagoula River Bridge. So beautiful!
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments