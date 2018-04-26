Sound Off for April 26: Catch those speeders and crazy drivers

Worst dance ever?
Had to use my iPad and its built in dictionary to find out what “twerking” was. It really is one of the worst dances ever, and when these young girls grow up they and their children might have to see just how awful they look.
Cut the music
I have a question for people who see a need to have everyone else hear their loud music. If your parents/grandparents/or any other family member suffered from very painful migraine headaches brought on by loud bass music, wouldn’t you want the people responsible to turn it off going past your home? It has been proven to disrupt your brain usage.
Get in plain sight
Someone please tell me why I see the cops hiding (off the roads) when they need to be in plain sight on Pass and Beach roads at prime times catching speeders and the crazy drivers.
In other countries...
Don’t wonder about the unfilled positions. Many countries have unfilled positions, China, North Korea, Russia, etc.
Key traits needed
Aren’t we supposed to choose leaders with traits as close to Jesus Christ as possible? What happened? The Bible does say many will be deceived.
Making a statement?
I can see one getting a small tattoo that might be visible to others, but getting them from the neck down to your legs is kind of laughable — especially on females. A question, too, that I’ve always wanted to ask those so lavishly adorned is are you really looking to get employment of substance or are you just trying to make a statement of “I just don’t give a care?” You won’t be young forever and your skin will surely let you know that in due time.
Have some respect
Neighbors have to be aware that when they take their dogs out to relieve themselves that if they run into the yard next door that is where they will do their business. And, if you are observing your dog, then you know this. Why not take a bag next door so you can clean up after your animal? Why leave an unexpected surprise for someone else? This is just common sense and respect.
Keep the piers
While rock jetties are vital to fish population and erosion control, fishing piers are as vital. Our local piers offer a chance for tourists to enjoy the beautiful Coast in a unique environment, both at sunrise and sunset. With both fishing and crabbing to enjoy, rock jetties can limit the experience. Disabled and elderly are less likely to venture out on slippery wet rocks. Lets keep our piers for our tourists and residents to enjoy.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments