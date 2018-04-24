Sound Off for April 24: Roll out the sidewalks on Old Spanish Trail

Why sidewalks?
There are some residences between Ocean Springs Middle School and Ocean Springs High School on Old Spanish Trail. There is also bicycle traffic on Old Spanish Trail. Sidewalks on this road will make it safer for bicyclists, walkers and runners.
No way
The “Why This Sidewalk?” Sound Off is absolutely correct. Any parent that would let their child walk down Government Street/Old Spanish Trail with the cars traveling at 60 mph (in a 35 mph zone) is nuts. Take a walk on the Heron Bayou bridge just to see. More stop signs are needed to slow traffic down and force it back on U.S. 90.
Another question
Why are we still making sidewalks out of concrete? People believe it is bad for their feet so they walk in the street. So either start making them with blacktop or convince them they are wrong.
Exactly!
The “First Step” Sound Off hit the nail on the head. How can a city, county, anyone sue fossil fuel companies for harming them while having widespread usage of these same fossil fuels. It would be like a huge number of smokers puffing on cigarettes while protesting outside of a tobacco company that cigarettes are bad for their health.
More thanks
Thanks to the Biloxi Police Department for handling the traffic, crowds and keeping our neighborhoods safe and relatively quiet during the spring break event. As I was watching the weather reports on TV, my mind went back to the bible story of Sodom and Gomorrah. Hedonism was in full view during spring break. God must not approve of twerking and neither should we. We can do better. Hope this gets printed.
Put packages in their right place
Here we go again. We must have some new people doing deliveries and do not know where to place the packages. Not in front of the storm/screen door, as when you open the door, the packages move away. Just try picking it up, especially if you’re handicapped or disabled. Oh, just to see the person who put it there — please use some common sense. If you’re the one to do this, please put packages on the side that the door opens.
In agreement
To “Beyond R&D,” I couldn’t agree with you more. If only we had more independent thinkers in our nation. The parties have completely destroyed our government’s ability to do what’s right and serve the people. Talk about the tail wagging the dog. Somebody find a solution.
Give me my space
What ever happened to the “one car length for every 10 miles per hour” space between vehicles rule?
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments