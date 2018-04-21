Sound Off for April 21: ‘Keep up the good work, Biloxi Police Department’

That’s the ticket
I would to thank the Biloxi Police officer I saw putting a ticket on the large SUV parked in the closest handicap spot to a store on Pass Road. After he left, the large healthy person grabbed the ticket and was so mad they burned rubber leaving the parking lot. Keep up the good work, Biloxi Police Department.
I do declare ...
If we are faced with choosing between two dead-beat candidates next presidential election, we need to start a “nobody vote” movement. I would be ashamed to declare myself a Republican or Democrat.
When the going gets tough, they quit
Rather than stand up to this corrupt and morally challenged president, the Republicans are dropping out in record numbers. They spent eight years under President Obama blocking any legislation that might have helped this country recover much faster from the abyss of the Bush administration. Now, they have control of all three branches of the government and still can’t get their act together, so they quit. They are finding out it is one thing to be on talk shows for eight years spewing their propaganda but it is another thing to actually govern.
Blind spot
When one drives west on Ford Street toward Central Street in Gulfport, at the intersection of Broad and Ford, one cannot see to the south due to a stone all around the yard of the house on the southeast corner. What can be done about this?
Nice guy
Regarding Michael Cohen. It couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.
Country and Constitution
Thanks to “My point of view” and “Loyalties.” Great Sound Offs. Great Americans.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments