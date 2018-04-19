Sound Off for April 19: More on Black Spring Break

Unwelcome feelings
Was sorry to hear some spring breakers felt unwanted. But please don’t take it personally. Spring break, Cruisin’ The Coast and other large events are hectic for the city. Locals deal with it the best they can. Locals are trying to get back and forth to work, school, stores and other places. So it’s not all fun and games for us.
They’ll be back
Black Spring Breakers may have felt unwelcome as the article says, but I guarantee it won’t keep them from coming back any more than the flag or Lil Boosie’s boycott kept them from coming this year.
Sad distinction
It is a sad reality that Mississippi seems intent on being the nation’s perennial “cellar dweller.” What’s even sadder is that its so-called leaders apparently take pride in that dubious distinction.
Liberal dreaming
Many Republicans in Congress are retiring this year. The Left seems to think they will all be replaced by Democrats. Sure, the Republicans/Conservatives who voted for those who are retiring for years (many by a landslide) will now throw out their conservative views and vote for a liberal. Dream on.
Thanks, officers
Thank you, Gulfport and Biloxi for doing your job. We taxpaying, voting citizens liked what you did for spring break. I do not understand why people get upset when police are everywhere. This is where I plan to retire and live. I will be buying officers lunch every day I can. Thank you.
It depends
Seeing the front page of Tuesday Sun Herald, “Visitors for Black Spring Break give mixed reviews on Biloxi welcome,” reminded me of an old saying: “You can please some of the people some of the time but not all of the people all of the time.”
But, in fact ...
Couldn’t help but laugh when I read the story about the spring breakers not feeling welcomed and worried about too much police presence. One saying the city was acting like the apocalypse and people were going to tear up the city. Wow. Has anyone reminded them that they did, in fact, tear up the city and homeowners’ property last year? I’m totally floored. I’m sure this won’t get printed. We aren’t allowed to dare say an unkind word.
An option
If the “Spring Breakers” didn’t feel welcome here on the Mississippi Coast and police presence bothered them and U.S. 90 traffic control was an issue ... maybe the “Breakers” should go to Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love, and break.
By definition
Stating that the flag is seditious is seditious in itself.
