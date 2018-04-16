Sound Off for April 16: Ocean Springs is out of control on flag issue

Get ready folks!
The BP money that our state legislators have failed to dedicate to the affected counties will soon be used to pay for new bridges throughout the state.
Wrong message
Having a marketing company handle donations for the cheerleaders sends the wrong message to high school students that they do not need to work directly with the public but let a company taking half the profit take it over. Shame on school administrators for letting that be the lesson they learn. Work directly for what you get.
Out of control
The residents of Ocean Springs should vote out the current Mayor and the entire Board of Aldermen after the mishandling of the state flag. There was no issue until Mayor Shea Dobson took it upon himself to start this. Even the stupidest politicians know sometimes it is better to avoid an issue. Dobson raised it up because he was the new mayor on a power trip, then he took it down only to have the board put it back up. What a joke. The flag controversy is now centered in Ocean Springs and is officially out of control.
Birds are dying
Would like to know what is killing our local birds. One died on my door step a couple of days ago. And I found one dead in the back yard this evening. Neither bird looked like it was killed by a cat. I am concerned.
Glad Comey is gone
Donald Trump was right for getting James Comey out. Someone like that who turns on the US like he has is not a trustworthy person. You want someone that has your back representing the US. We have plenty of other problems in the world to be bashing the President now. Could have waited until President Trump is out of office to make his millions on a book deal.
Wake up, Long Beach
Wake up residents of Long Beach. Your water drainage district taxes just sky rocketed this year and what are you getting in return — more flooding.
Thanks, officers
I want to thank the kind officers at both entrances to our neighborhood in Edgewater Park this whole weekend for keeping us from being a cut-through. I gave a couple of them some Gatorade, but if I’d known they were going to be posted here the whole weekend I would’ve brought some food to them as well. Again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We appreciate y’all.
Pitcher control
Major League baseball is quickly become a “past time” as opposed to a pastime game of America. The two major recent on-field brawls were initiated by pitchers throwing at and/or hitting an opposing batter. Why? Because the commissioner and team owners are unwilling to stop it. Therefore, it will continue to be a danger to the careers of the players. The solution is very simple: a pitch that hits a player or is thrown at his head or behind his back is an automatic ejection; no questions asked.
Comments