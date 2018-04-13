Sound Off for April 13: Spring Break plan? Staying home.

Leadership change?
Biloxi is not designed or equipped for a crowd of 100,000 to 120,000 people. This exceeds all realms of good sense. Biloxi is way overdue for leadership that can see past a dollar sign.
Take the sign down
I see where that a "Legalize Marijuana" sign is back outside the convenience store at Dedeaux and Latimer roads in Gulfport. It is time to take it down. School buses go past there and I do not want my children reading that as they wait for the bus to turn.
A GOP surprise?
The Sun Herald had a story headlined "Conservatives fear that frustrated evangelicals won't save GOP in 2018." There are 2 kinds of Trump voters, those duped in 2016, and those who will vote with Trump again in 2018. Righteous indignation will abandon the GOP this year.
Don’t need to know more
I saw the Sun Herald headline about everything you need to know about spring break. I only need to know one thing, and that is stay home.
An experiment with guns
This is for the person who tested "guns don't kill people, people kill people" by pointing their finger at someone. I decided to do a liberal experiment myself. I placed my gun on the table next to me all day, and guess what? It didn't kill me. I am typing to Sound Off right now. Just to verify the results, I conducted the same test for 5 days straight. Seems conclusive, doesn't it?
Traffic plan not magical
Sorry folks, don't believe it. The wonderful traffic plan is not going to magically make this weekend's traffic any better in Biloxi. But it really doesn't matter to me because I don't plan to go anywhere near Biloxi this weekend.
Something positive
A few weeks ago a young man came to my door selling tickets for the power lifting Team of D’Iberville High School. I was going to buy 6 tickets for $5 because I like to support young people in sports. When I finished talking to this young man, I bought $20. Why, you ask? This young man was one of the most polite and respectful young men I have encountered in a long time. He said yes ma’am and no ma’am, he smiled, he shook my hand, he was just all around impressive. There is enough negative about today’s youth being published, and I thought it would be nice to write a positive.
Buy the real stuff
Just had to respond. To the writer of “welcome everyone,” it should be important for you to know that it was the promoters of this event that gave it the name “Black Spring Break.” And to the person complaining about little bits of plastic on her “cheese.” Buy yourself some real cheese and you won’t have this problem.
