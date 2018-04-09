Sound Off for April 9: To solve state flag issue, teach children to love, not hate

Why the intolerance?
It would be interesting to know exactly when and why Americans lost their tolerance for differences in opinion. As a child growing up, and as a young adult starting a family I don’t recall such intolerance. Sure there were extreme liberals and extreme conservatives but somehow we got along without the animosity and hatred that is expressed today by anyone with a different point off view. The late-night talking heads who used to be comedians, perpetuate much of the discord thinking that bashing the president is humorous. While their audience may laugh at crude jokes, not everyone enjoys it. If you disagree with politicians, speak to them at the polls. Your vote is the most powerful tool that you have.
Stop teaching hate
The whole state flag issue could be solved in one generation if parents would teach their children love and not to hate. Children are not born racist. They do not feel oppressed by the state flag. They only know what they are taught. We are doing our children a disservice if we cannot teach them right from wrong. It is fine to teach children about their heritage, but also teach them that there are also good people of all races, color, creed and national origin. It is senseless to perpetuate hatred by passing from one generation to another. Stop it.
Cheese greed
I’d like to know what corporate guru decided it was best to package my cheese slices in ultra thin, super shrink wrapped plastic? I can’t get the cheese out, and biting into a sandwich with an almost invisible shred of torn plastic ain’t no fun. Was it really worth that thousandth of a penny cost reduction? Arrgh!
Got it covered
To recent Sound Off writer, you can buy both liability and physical damage on golf carts. Many insurance companies offer this coverage. Do your homework before you write to Sound Off!
Why would I ...
If I am not a citizen of the U.S. why would I ever fill out a census? And why would I admit it?
Speaking of slow-movers
The Mississippi Legislature can’t determine how to allocate BP funds, fix the state flag or fund education, but at least it did something to get slow-moving vehicles out of the left lane. It’s a start.
Lane madness
I would like to Sound Off about the people who drive through a parking lane the opposite way when both rows are pointing the other way. I usually just sit there in the middle waiting for them to back up. And they sit there with a mad look wondering what I’m doing.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments