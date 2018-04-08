Sound Off for April 8: ‘Doing the right thing is more important than being legally correct’

Everybody’s covered
Friday morning’s Sound Off made me laugh. I read the Sound Off column every day, and half (or more) of the time I become irritated with the amount of the pro-Trump, pro-gun opinions that have been sent in. This morning I read where someone sent in to Sound Off about the Sun Herald being ultra liberal. That was hilarious. Then I thought, "Well, the Sun Herald is posting both sides and that is their job.” Well done.
Corrupting minds
The Internet is corrupting minds.
Just saying
I realize that burning leaves is legal right outside the city, but a mulch kit on your mower works great and doesn’t make the rest of us miserable trying to enjoy the nice weather on Abbey Road.
Color scheme
Why is the city of Ocean Springs repainting the fire hydrants? They were painted a year ago. The color is more visible than yellow and fire GPM codes do not apply. Why are we paying tax dollars to change the color? 700 hydrants is a lot of paint and man hours.
The right thing
I am glad to hear the man in the county has stopped shooting in his back yard. Sometimes, doing the right thing is more important than being legally correct. This is coming from a gun owner and an NRA member.
Love everyone
I love all of my brothers and sisters. We all should. Have we forgotten WWJD?
I’m covered
I drive my golf cart on city streets to get to streets that have golf cart paths. And yes, I do have insurance on my cart from my car insurer. No VIN number required.
Foundation for a movement
The youth anti-gun movement is said to be “based in emotion, passion and pain.” However, an effective movement needs to be based in logic, facts and science, which are lacking in their program.
TMI, y’all
I see that a celebrity is reported as having shingles. This is getting too personal. What's next, the Daily Star Hemorrhoid Report?
