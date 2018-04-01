Sound Off for April 1: Keep sand on the beach, not U.S. 90

Did we benefit?
When the Mississippi Delta suffered that horrible ice storm a few years back, did the Mississippi legislature insist that the relief money be shared with the Coast?
Not the same
Please note that Finland, Norway, Switzerland and Sweden have a combined population of barely 28 million people. Personal income taxes average over 50 percent. They are not nearly as diverse a population as the USA is. Also, try to immigrate there. Some of the hardest countries in the world to get in to. Bottom line, socialism works in small populations, where everyone works and are loyal to the republic.
Never miss a local story.
Why not sue?
I’m surprised BP isn’t suing the state for fraud and false pretense for not using the settlement for its intended purpose. There should be no question where the money goes.
You misunderstood
Some people misread my Sound Off. It was a response to the inexperienced children trying to use a tragic school shooting to try and make gun control laws for all Americans. If they wanted just to save children’s lives, then do what I said. Kind of silly that an 18-year-old can go into the military and train/carry a full auto M16 rifle and go to war but can’t buy a semi-auto AR15 until 21. They refused to carry clear backpacks because it violated their rights. This is politics, not saving lives.
Thank you, ladies
Thank you to the two ladies in Olive Garden who paid for my lunch today. What a lovely surprise. Have a wonderful Easter, and thank you so much.
It doesn’t work
Response to “Count me in,” in Friday’s Sound Off: Unless you have witnessed these countries in person as I have, don’t believe everything you read. Socialism doesn’t work.
Now we know
I did an experiment to test the theory of “guns don’t kill people; people kill people.” I pointed my finger at my husband last night. I pulled the trigger and fired three times. Guess what? It did nothing. Now we know the answer to that.
Was there a plan?
After spending millions of dollars in pumping sand onto the beach, we find ourselves removing it from U.S. 90. It just makes no sense. Ask yourself, shouldn’t there have been a plan on keeping the sand on the beach before spending all this money? We deserve answers.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments