Sound Off for March 30: Keep BP money on the Coast

Attention, telemarketers: Have you ever heard that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results?
Public defender needed?
Little guys and non-billionaires have to use public defenders when they are indicted for a crime. Maybe Attorney General Jeff Sessions could appoint a public defender to help President Trump prepare an eventual response to Robert Mueller.
Fight for the money
Greed: The BP oil spill money is a great example of our state’s inability to govern. Not one district was affected other than the Coast. The money belongs here. Take this issue all the way to the Supreme Court.
Wall good, place bad
I would rather see the money proposed for the Diamondhead wall used instead for the Southern border wall. Everybody in America would benefit instead of just a few.
Not making a difference
So you think with age comes maturity? Sometimes, yes, but many times no. Just look at all the drunk drivers. They aren’t allowed to drink until they are 21 and it sure hasn’t made a difference.
A wish list
New business coming to Woolmarket? Please not another massive car dealership or Mexican restaurant.
Neither option is good
A gun in a teacher’s hand isn’t any better than a gun in a student’s hand.
Count me in
Should I remind you the Constitution is based on the premise “that all men are created equal.” If you truly believe that equality means misery then why are Finland, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland always at the top of the happiest countries in the World list? They all have a form of socialism where people are secure in health care, education, living standards, equality (the garbage man is just as respected as the mayor,) good governance and generosity. If this is misery, then count me in.
Please clarify, Gene
Please Mr. Gene Taylor would you please put to rest the thoughts of you returning to politics? I am sure you are smart enough not to step back into the hole politics has become but people would like to know for sure
Pay attention
In Sound Off, the writer suggests a student should be 21 years old to own a cell phone or to drive a car. Totally ridiculous. I see many adults texting and/or looking at their phones while driving. It’s not only the young ones. As a matter of fact, I’ve even seen grown adults reading a book while driving down the road. And of course there’s always the ones that are driving and putting on makeup in the mirror.
