Sound Off for March 29: Traffic lights are not suggestions

So long, farewell
So long, Bernies. And just what Biloxi needs, another Mexican restaurant to replace it.
How dare they ...
How dare the American government take a census of Americans and ask if they are citizens.
Taking a chance
As I watch drivers fail to stop after a yellow light has already transitioned to red, with the possibility of an accident seemingly being the only consequence, I realize that the installation of a traffic light at Washington Avenue and U.S. 90 in Ocean Springs all those years ago was a mere formality giving said drivers the right to just take their chances.
True survival
True wilderness survival has nothing to do with luxury log homes or sporting goods retailers.
Two honorable men
The two most honorable, ethical, and honest men we need to be begging to run for Congress to represent Mississippi are Oliver Diaz and Gene Taylor. They have been vetted by fire.
Misery equals?
The worst form of inequality happens when all unequal things are made to be equal. Socialism does just that … it makes all citizens equal … equal in misery.
Tooth fairy money
President Trump said today that the Pentagon would pay for the Mexican wall. Where does he think that money comes from, the tooth fairy? He is determined that we (Americans) are going to pay come heck or high water.
Don’t take away rights
Many young students die in car accidents because they were texting or talking on the cell phone. So to stop the dying, I propose we raise the age to drive a car or own a cell phone to 21 years old. By that time, they will be mature enough to wear their seat belts, not text and drive or talk on the phone. What? That infringes on their rights. Well, don’t infringe on the rights of others.
New language rules
I would like to see a new rule in the English language. Don’t use you and know together in the same sentence.
A home for the homeless
This money is for the Gulf Coast areas that were affected by the oil spill. We can use some of it to build a home for all the homeless in our area. They were affected by the oil spill and need to be compensated.
I want a wall
Hey MDOT. They are going to widen Highway 11 north in Picayune. It will pass my subdivision and when will we get our wall to protect us? Why only Diamondhead?
Thanks for the move
Thank you Rite Aid and Walmart for taking Cosmopolitan magazine off of the shelves in your checkout line. I would appreciate it if more stores would do the same.
