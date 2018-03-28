Sound Off for March 28: Oyster shells needed for Coast landscaping project

Do the right thing
BP funds are for the Coast, not the entire state. Talk about greed. For once, do the right thing with these funds.
Never in my days ...
Robots are picking grapes from vines. What is this world coming to?
Look at qualifications
In response to the person stating Mississippi should start sending Democrats to Washington, D.C., again, my question is: Why? Shouldn’t Mississippians elect the most competent person to do the job of representing our state in our national government regardless of party? Why are you so focused on sending Democrats? I say let’s look at the person, look at their qualifications and their ability to do the job, and then elect the person based upon their ability to do the best job possible, regardless of political party.
Knitting, anyone?
I see that Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum said students rallying for gun control should instead learn CPR. How about if he gave up politics and instead learned knitting.
Hurting the family
So sad that a woman has to go to extremes to say she had a affair with a married man to help her career. Because she has no other reason. She’s hurting his family. They didn’t do anything. Hope she feels better.
Needed: oyster shells
I would like to use dried oyster shells for landscaping. And ideas about how to get a truck load?
We will pay
I know people on the political right and political left who think that a wall along the Mexican border would be a waste of tax money. Such a wall would be little more than a very expensive monument to President Trump’s ego. And if it’s built, Mexico’s not going to pay for it. We are.
Hold to promise
Congress should not provide a penny to build a wall along the Mexican border. President Trump said he would make Mexico pay for it, so hold him to his promise.
Taylor’s party matters
This is in response to the person who authored the “Sound Off” titled, “Taylor Should Run,” that was printed in the March 23 Sun Herald. Gene Taylor will never ever win again as a Democrat. Remember, in 2011, as a Democrat, he was beaten by a Republican without any name recognition.
Just one question
My question is ... “Is Gulfport and Biloxi going to get a wall?”
