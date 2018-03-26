Sound Off for March 26: Keep your pets safe by leashing them

Leash your pets
Akila, the dog who was shot roaming the neighborhood, should have been on a leash or in his owner's fenced yard. While there is no justification for what happened, it occurs commonly when dogs are in places they don't belong, doing things they shouldn't do.
The ‘national inquirer’
I am so tired of hearing our national news broadcasts act like The Inquirer. We have so many more important issues but they want to concentrate with Trump’s and others sexual affairs. What has happened to journalists in our country? Have they all turned to sensationalism?
Religious education
What religion is the Tenebrae service? I'm in my fifties and I don't remember ever hearing or seeing the word in print until its debut in the soundoff.
The Gene Taylor solution?
Apparently the reason for all of our problems in politics stem from the fact that Gene Taylor isn't in office anymore
Youth votes
Hundreds of thousands of students rallying for sensible gun control legislation! Here’s a ‘spoiler alert’ for the NRA and its lap-dogs in Washington, DC: By 2020 most of them will be registered voters!!
A Favre government
Looks like the Favre’s are taking the Trump approach to governing. Family first, profit second. No brown faces, no safety for school aged children, no regards to helping. Trump tactics showing up in Hancock County.
Bad liar
Your are correct in your thought-Trump is a terrible liar. The rest of congress/Washington have done it so long they are very good at it.
A ‘controlled’ burn
Special thanks to Jackson County or whomever was responsible for the“Controlled”? burn on Saturday. The near 20 mph gusts and snowing white and black soot everywhere made for a great Saturday cleanup…
How things would change
Last year, 38,000 Americans died from gun violence. If the families of the gun lobby were among the victims, things would change.
The real ‘gun problem’
These teen protesters should focus on the real problem: that which makes people think it's acceptable to shoot up a school or other public place. That mentality is new - guns aren't. In my opinion, there are way too many broken families. Unfortunately, demanding that moms and dads put in hard work to stay together and raise their kids to have morals isn't nearly as "cool" as demanding that someone give something (guns) up.
