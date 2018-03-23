St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland will hold a Tenebrae service on Good Friday.
Sound Off

Sound Off for March 23: Where are Tenebrae services?

March 23, 2018 05:43 AM

Love the weather

The latest miserable weather in the Northeast definitely offers a perfect time for the Coast to market our quality of life.

Nice story

Your front page analysis on March 22 on our upcoming Senate races was good journalism.

The Trump puppets

A Trump endorsement clarifies my voting decisions. I can’t vote for Trump puppets under any circumstance. Our state and our country deserve better.

It’s about the money

We are unlikely to ever get a Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods anytime soon because those companies are very particular about the demographics of the areas they go to. We just don’t fit the bill. I suspect the alcohol issue contributes, but overall it’s more the customer base that will prevent them from coming here.

At his word?

Who can take Trump at his word? Changes hour to hour.

Watch your dogs

So sorry to hear about this dog shooting. I love my dogs and they are certainly family. I would do everything in my power to find the shooter. However, there is a lesson here: Do not let your dogs run free.

The worst of the worst

To the person that shot that puppy, how dare you. People like you are the worst of the worst. Maybe not today or tomorrow but this will cost you. I’ll guarantee it. Shame on you.

Another service

There will be a Tenebrae service at First Biloxi Methodist at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 30.

Answering the question

There was a question yesterday asking if there was a Tenebrae service anywhere on the Gulf Coast during Holy Week. St. Clare’s Catholic Church in Waveland will have a Tenebrae service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28.

What’s the use?

What are the two solar panels just installed in Biloxi on the north side near the entrance to the Popp’s Ferry Bridge for?

Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.

