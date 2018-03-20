Sound Off for March 20: Great job, Wings performers!

Lynn Meadows Discovery Center offers 15,000 square feet of indoor exhibit space, six acres of outdoor play space, a spacious theatre and a Viking teaching kitchen to engage young people in learning. Hurricane Katrina's storm surge reduced the entire first floor of exhibits to rubble. The education building was destroyed, the pavilion was left a shell and the gymnasium was flooded. Volunteers helped to remove the rubble, and, after much hard work, the museum reopened on June 6, 2006. Tim Isbell Sun Herald File