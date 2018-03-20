Sound Off for March 20: Great job, Wings performers!

Job well done
We are from out of town and had the privilege of attending a Lynn Meadows Wings performance of “Seussical the Musical” this weekend with our young child. What a fabulous production. The performers and directors should be so proud of themselves. We were beyond impressed with these talented children and their obvious hard work. This program looks to be such an asset to the Coast, and is clearly creating happy, confident children. Kudos to all involved.
Taylor should run
We have such a disappointing representative that many would love to see Gene Taylor run. I have a feeling that he is retired in his heart and politics is in such a mess that he most likely would not return. Let’s hope someone steps up.
Taylor should not run
I was amazed to read that someone would say we need Gene Taylor to run. Please remember he was part of Congress that hurt our country so much. He only led citizens to believe he was an independent thinker. He did what the party leaders wanted him to do. That is why he was voted out. Please look to future, not to the past. Gene Taylor is not the answer.
A different subject
The media and many teachers and administrators supported vigorously the walkout by high school students decrying gun rights and the NRA. The media championed these young people for engaging the political system. I wonder if the same “support” would be accorded hundreds of thousands of young people who might decide to walkout in support of life, decrying the abortion industry for the murder of unborn children each day. Will this be printed?
Bless the children
God bless all the children here now and the ones who leave too soon.
The Yankees won?
Of course, the House found no evidence that the Yankees ever won a World Series either, because the Republican majority chose not to interview anyone who knew.
Accident coming?
To the parents of a teenage daughter in Ocean Springs that drives a Jeep with an Ocean Springs tag ... I was in line at Starbucks behind this Jeep with no top, only roll bars, and packed with 6 people, one of which was a child standing in the middle of the two front seats. No seat belts were being used. Absolutely a tragedy waiting to happen.
A change is overdue
I guess people enjoy writing to Sound Off and complaining Mississippi doesn’t have the lottery or a Publix, Whole Foods or Kroger. These are the same people who keep voting for the same people who are keeping us in the dark ages. Wake up, a change in Jackson is long overdue.
