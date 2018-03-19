Sound Off for March 19: How safe are the parades for float riders?

The cheap stuff
I guarantee America can do without all the cheap junk China and other countries are selling us a lot easier than they can do without what we are selling them.
A Whole new dream
Certainly would be nice if Amazon would open a Whole Foods where the Winn-Dixie will close in Biloxi.
Smokers need it
What difference does it make to you, personally, if there is a smoking room after security? Maybe the other 619 airports in the U.S. should add them. Flying is a long, stressful journey to begin with. Not having a spot for smokers isn’t going to help them quit. It just motivates smokers to skate around the rules.
Come back, shredder
There was a shredding service offered outside of Walmart in D’Iberville this morning but by 10 a.m. the truck was full and there were many more cars waiting in line for service. I hope the shredding service will be offered to the public again somewhere on the Coast in the very near future because obviously there is a great need. Thank you for providing the service!
Guaranteed
If you want to be 100 percent sure you get into Sound Off, write, “This will not get into Sound Off.”
The same thing
Why is it that scalping tickets is illegal, but it’s OK to resell tickets for a higher amount online? No different than scalping, in my opinion.
Safety first
I love a parade, but the lack of safety for float riders is bizarre. For example, the man balancing on a trailer hitch and moving float to take a picture of his wife. Children hanging on the edge of floats. The best one was the grandma setting her grandaughter on the ledge of the float while it was moving, a 3- or 4-year-old at best. I tried to scream at her but she was oblivious to the danger she was creating. This was at the first 10 minutes of parade — not even going to address the golf carts flying down Howard Avenue. Safety helmets?
