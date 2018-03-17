Sound Off for March 17: The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport should be smoke-free

Airport should be smoke-free
The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport’s website lists a “post-security filtered smoking room” as an amenity for travelers using the airport. Airport management should consider closing its smoking room and join the 619 other airports in the U.S. that are smoke-free.
Just a feeling
It’s quite often I get the feeling I’m being fed a line of bull.
Never miss a local story.
Happiness ...
If people were happy, they wouldn’t be stealing money and joining gangs.
A funny story
My wife and I were pulling in to Walmart on Monday and noticed two police cars and two officers trying to get into a car in which a lady had locked her keys. Both officers were diligently fishing around with Slim Jims and looked as if they were getting frustrated. We went on in and did our shopping, and when we came out, they were still trying to get into the lady’s car, along with a third officer. I pulled up beside them and rolled my window down. My wife asked what I was doing and I said I was going to tell the officers to call the jail. They probably had a building full of guys who could show them how to do it. I was also going to tell the lady to look at the bright side; at least she knew she had a car that was difficult to steal. My wife said I probably shouldn’t smart off to guys with guns on their belts, so I didn’t.
Too young?
If teens are too young to own guns, aren’t they also too young to make gun laws?
They have programs
I must disagree with the person who claimed the Biloxi libraries have no programs. All Biloxi libraries have regular programs. While they could be better publicized, I know for a fact that they all have programs, especially the one downtown, where there is a lot of historical stuff always going on.
Laugh out loud
The Sound Off today about 6 being greater than 1 made me laugh out loud. I thought I was the only one who finds that commercial utterly stupid. Kind of like the song that says “head under water ... breathing gets harder, even I know that.” Doh!
In need of a decent building
It is high time that Woolmarket gets a decent building for its library. Keep in mind that before Hurricane Katrina, there was no public library in Woolmarket. The destroyed libraries got trailers, then new libraries replaced the trailers. Wake up, board of supervisors and other funding agencies, and provide this community with the tasteful type library they need.
Bad influence
Violent video games are a bad influence.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments