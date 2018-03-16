Sound Off for March 16: Bless the students for taking a stand

Thanks for gang coverage
Thank you for beginning to cover the gang related and other crimes here in Jackson county. Almost every day I hear gunshots and sirens. Please Sun Herald, send reporters to the Pascagoula and Moss Point area for some hard hitting reporting such as Ms. Baker has begun.
Proud of the young people
I’m an elderly man, and I’m proud of the young people nationwide who are taking a stand for something to be done hopefully to help prevent more school shootings. If they want some time away from class for this, so be it. Schools nowadays dismiss for anything and everything anyway. At least these youngsters are trying to get something done while we adults twiddle our thumbs and say what a great tragedy the Florida shooting was, which certainly is true. Bless those young people.
Baria for Senate
I have read that yard signs played a major role in Democrat Doug Jones’ election to the U.S. Senate to fill the Alabama seat vacated by now-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. I would like to know where I can get “David Baria, Democrat for U.S. Senate” yard signs. Mississippi needs to begin sending Democrats to Washington again, and I understand Baria will run against Roger Wicker. He would be an awesome replacement.
There’s a reason
This is to remind drivers that at traffic lights there are white lines painted on the road that tell you where to stop. If you stop beyond these lines, don’t get bent out of shape when a large truck or school bus turning requires you to back up so they can make the turn. That’s why the stop lines are there.
Publix, please
If we are to get a new grocery store with the new development in Long Beach, let it be a Publix market. Quality at Publix is superior and the prices are reasonable. The closest Publix is all the way over in Mobile.
