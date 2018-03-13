Sound Off for March 13: It’s feeding time for hummingbirds

This image provided by Wild Birds Unlimited, Inc. shows a Ruby-throated Hummingbird. The smallest bird in the world weighs a tenth of an ounce, has a brain the size of a BB, wobbly legs and enemies like the praying mantis and bull frog. Even so, millions of humans will spend countless hours this spring and summer watching, feeding and worrying about the hummingbirds mating and nesting in their backyards. HONS AP