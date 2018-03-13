Sound Off for March 13: It’s feeding time for hummingbirds

Excellent reporting
Kudos to Margaret Baker for her excellent reporting on gang violence in South Mississippi. I have been informed, and was shocked to learn, that my nephew, who is graduating from college in May and will be commissioned as an officer assigned to Keesler, had a class about the spread of gangs here. They were taught how to protect themselves off base. This is a travesty and must be addressed. Most of us are unaware as to how a bunch of thugs from Chicago ever got such a “toehold” here! Thanks again, Ms. Baker, for your insight and courage in bringing this to our attention.
Thank you for training the dog
Thank you to the person, who house trained and obedience trained the great, black Lab we recently adopted from the Humane Society in Gulfport. He was an owner turn-in, and we know that this must have been a hard decision to make. Please know that he is a happy indoor dog at our house. When we walk him in the neighborhood, our neighbors are impressed with his nice manners.
What we need ...
We don’t need more psychologists, we need more responsible traditional parenting to raise children in a nourishing home environment to know right from wrong.
Feeding time
Saw our first hummingbird on Friday. Put out the feeders as they will be arriving hungry after a long fight across the Gulf.
Traffic signal timing is off
The city of Gulfport should check the timing of its traffic signals, especially the left turn signal, northbound U.S. 49 at Orange Grove Road. I sat through three red lights before finally turning back out into traffic, as was everyone else, to proceed farther north to turn around. It was around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. There should not have been any traffic signal issues like this. Traffic was heavy as usual.
Get rid of Jimmy Kimmel
I read, with pure joy, that the Oscars “tanked”! I could have told them that was going to happen with Jimmy Kimmel on stage. What is wrong with that third-rate comedian? My honest opinion is that he has “lost it.”
Excellent choice
Gene Taylor would be an excellent replacement for Cochran. Taylor is one of the very few legislators who is willing to be bipartisan for what is right for the people.
Time-change safety issue
Yes! Standing in the dark and people driving in it is much safer waiting on the school bus than in the light.
